Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that TW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $81.15, the dividend yield is .39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TW was $81.15, representing a -4.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.87 and a 61.72% increase over the 52 week low of $50.18.

TW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). TW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.96. Zacks Investment Research reports TW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.52%, compared to an industry average of 18.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TW as a top-10 holding:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BBSC with an increase of 13.85% over the last 100 days. FPX has the highest percent weighting of TW at 2.64%.

