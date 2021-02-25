Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that TW has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of TW was $70.63, representing a -0.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.29 and a 112.55% increase over the 52 week low of $33.23.

TW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). TW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.88. Zacks Investment Research reports TW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.46%, compared to an industry average of 6.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.