Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that TW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $57.31, the dividend yield is .56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TW was $57.31, representing a -17.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.06 and a 72.46% increase over the 52 week low of $33.23.

TW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). TW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.86. Zacks Investment Research reports TW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 69.57%, compared to an industry average of -9.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TW Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to TW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TW as a top-10 holding:

Reality Shares Nasdaq NextGen Economy ETF (BLCN)

Reality Shares ETF Trust (DFND)

Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (GARD)

Reality Shares ETF Trust (LEAD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BLCN with an increase of 63.94% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TW at 10000%.

