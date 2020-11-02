Tradeweb Markets Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

Shareholders might have noticed that Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) filed its third-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 9.9% to US$54.48 in the past week. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$213m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Tradeweb Markets surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.19 per share, a notable 18% above expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:TW Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Following the latest results, Tradeweb Markets' 13 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$936.4m in 2021. This would be a decent 9.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to shrink 5.4% to US$0.83 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$933.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.82 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$60.64, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Tradeweb Markets at US$68.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$55.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Tradeweb Markets' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 9.3%, compared to a historical growth rate of 15% over the past three years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 5.1% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Tradeweb Markets is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$60.64, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Tradeweb Markets analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also see our analysis of Tradeweb Markets' Board and CEO remuneration and experience, and whether company insiders have been buying stock.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.