Tradeweb Markets Inc Q2 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

July 30, 2025 — 08:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $153.782 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $119.239 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tradeweb Markets Inc reported adjusted earnings of $206.149 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.7% to $512.971 million from $404.951 million last year.

Tradeweb Markets Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $153.782 Mln. vs. $119.239 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.71 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $512.971 Mln vs. $404.951 Mln last year.

