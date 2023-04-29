Tradeweb Markets Inc Cls A (TW) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Tradeweb Markets Inc Cls A said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $70.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.51%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.53%, the lowest has been 0.32%, and the highest has been 0.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=192).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 768 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tradeweb Markets Inc Cls A. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TW is 0.33%, an increase of 51.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.57% to 140,750K shares. The put/call ratio of TW is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.39% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tradeweb Markets Inc Cls A is 85.47. The forecasts range from a low of 69.69 to a high of $103.42. The average price target represents an increase of 21.39% from its latest reported closing price of 70.41.

The projected annual revenue for Tradeweb Markets Inc Cls A is 1,359MM, an increase of 12.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,322K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,317K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TW by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,173K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,826K shares, representing an increase of 38.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TW by 74.80% over the last quarter.

Ownership Capital B.V. holds 5,195K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,514K shares, representing a decrease of 6.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TW by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,195K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,202K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TW by 9.59% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,194K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,061K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TW by 12.83% over the last quarter.

Tradeweb Markets Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tradeweb Markets Inc. is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 65 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $830 billion in notional value traded per day over the past four quarters.

