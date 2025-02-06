TRADEWEB MARKETS Earnings Results: $TW Reports Quarterly Earnings

TRADEWEB MARKETS ($TW) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.76 per share, missing estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $463,340,000, missing estimates of $476,050,374 by $-12,710,374.
TRADEWEB MARKETS Insider Trading Activity
TRADEWEB MARKETS insiders have traded $TW stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM HULT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 53,540 shares for an estimated $6,904,371.
- SARA FURBER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 9,826 shares for an estimated $1,300,818
- JUSTIN PETERSON (Chief Technology Officer) sold 6,669 shares for an estimated $882,810
- DOUGLAS FRIEDMAN (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 4,274 shares for an estimated $565,718
- SCOTT ZUCKER (Chief Risk Officer) sold 3,654 shares for an estimated $483,699
- TROY DIXON sold 2,486 shares for an estimated $282,510
- STEVEN BERNS sold 731 shares for an estimated $97,223
TRADEWEB MARKETS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 236 institutional investors add shares of TRADEWEB MARKETS stock to their portfolio, and 200 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,098,951 shares (+25.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $259,577,270
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 958,178 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $118,497,873
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 820,530 shares (-6.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $101,474,945
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 753,363 shares (-7.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $93,168,402
- OWNERSHIP CAPITAL B.V. removed 422,264 shares (-34.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,282,802
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 358,907 shares (-13.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $44,386,028
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 320,315 shares (+22.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $39,613,356
