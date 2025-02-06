TRADEWEB MARKETS Earnings Results: $TW Reports Quarterly Earnings

TRADEWEB MARKETS ($TW) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.76 per share, missing estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $463,340,000, missing estimates of $476,050,374 by $-12,710,374.

TRADEWEB MARKETS Insider Trading Activity

TRADEWEB MARKETS insiders have traded $TW stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM HULT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 53,540 shares for an estimated $6,904,371 .

. SARA FURBER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 9,826 shares for an estimated $1,300,818

JUSTIN PETERSON (Chief Technology Officer) sold 6,669 shares for an estimated $882,810

DOUGLAS FRIEDMAN (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 4,274 shares for an estimated $565,718

SCOTT ZUCKER (Chief Risk Officer) sold 3,654 shares for an estimated $483,699

TROY DIXON sold 2,486 shares for an estimated $282,510

STEVEN BERNS sold 731 shares for an estimated $97,223

TRADEWEB MARKETS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 236 institutional investors add shares of TRADEWEB MARKETS stock to their portfolio, and 200 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

