Tradeweb Markets Adds 5% On Increased Earnings, Revenue In Q3

(RTTNews) - Shares of financial services company Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) are rising more than 5% Thursday morning after reporting third quarter results, better than last year's.

Net income in the third quarter increased to $98.61 million or $0.46 per share from $69.08 million or $0.33 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Excluding one-time items, earnings were $130.79 million or $0.55 per share.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $328.36 million from $287.12 million last year.

TW is at $87.58 currently. It has traded in the range of $53.77 - $90.12 in the last 1 year.

