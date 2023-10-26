News & Insights

Markets
TW

Tradeweb Markets Adds 5% On Increased Earnings, Revenue In Q3

October 26, 2023 — 10:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of financial services company Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) are rising more than 5% Thursday morning after reporting third quarter results, better than last year's.

Net income in the third quarter increased to $98.61 million or $0.46 per share from $69.08 million or $0.33 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Excluding one-time items, earnings were $130.79 million or $0.55 per share.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $328.36 million from $287.12 million last year.

TW is at $87.58 currently. It has traded in the range of $53.77 - $90.12 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.