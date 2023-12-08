Tradeweb, MarketAxess and Bloomberg scrap joint bond data plan

By Huw Jones

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Tradeweb TW.O, MarketAxess MKTX.O and Bloomberg have scrapped joint plans to provide a single real-time feed of bond prices from across Europe to help investors spot the best deals, citing complexity and costs, leaving Wall Street ahead of the competition.

The U.S. has long had so-called "consolidated tapes" which provide a feed of stock and bond prices transacted across markets, with the European Union and Britain wanting similar services to deepen their capital markets.

Currently, only big investors like asset managers and banks have deep enough pockets to pay for individual price feeds from each of the main trading platforms.

"Various developments in recent months have added further clarity to the risk and complexity of delivering this project under a joint venture from our three firms," Bloomberg, MarketAxess and Tradeweb said in a joint statement.

"For example, uncertain outcomes around product definitions and structural complexities would significantly increase the timeline and costs associated with this approach. As such, after careful consideration, we have jointly agreed to end our engagement in this venture."

Market participants are mulling whether to put in bids to EU and UK regulators to win approval to gather prices that platforms would have to provide in return for a fee.

The three companies said they remain independently committed to working with regulators and the industry to contribute to "this very important initiative".

LDC, the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group, said in December last year that it had made a "significant investment" in capital markets technology firm Etrading Software.

Etrading, which has said the investment would strengthen its proposition to create a consolidated tape for fixed income in Britain and Europe, had no immediate comment on its latest plans.

European stock exchanges such as Deutsche Boerse and Euronext have joined forces to create EuroCTP to bid to the EU's securities watchdog ESMA to offer a tape in share prices.

(Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Mark Potter and Elaine Hardcastle)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.