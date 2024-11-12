Tradeweb Collaborates With Tokyo Stock Exchange, Expands Market Share

Tradeweb Markets Inc. TW has partnered with the Tokyo Stock Exchange (“TSE”) to enhance liquidity for institutional investors in Japanese exchange-traded funds (ETFs).



This complements the company’s offering that allows its buy-side traders to transact Asia, Europe, and U.S.-listed ETFs, enjoying multi-dealer liquidity, enhanced pre-trade transparency and lucrative pricing.

Rationale Behind Tradeweb’s Collaboration

This collaboration allows a seamless connection between TW’s platform and TSE’s request-for-quote (RFQ) platform, CONNEQTOR. This platform has been developed to make ETF trades quicker and more cost-efficient for investors and is currently used by more than 250 institutional investors.



Through this partnership, Tradeweb’s buy-side clients can benefit from the liquidity offered by CONNEQTOR providers while initiating trade inquiries in the Tradeweb marketplace for Japan-listed ETFs.



Further, clients will be able to submit orders directly from Tradeweb’s interface to CONNEQTOR’s list of market makers while accessing Tradeweb’s existing network of liquidity providers and enjoying the best two-way quote back.



Clients will keep leveraging advanced features like Tradeweb’s AiEX, a rules-based automated execution tool, along with the post-trade infrastructure of TSE, where clearing and settlement of the transactions involving CONNEQTOR’s market makers will take place.



Enrico Bruni, Head of Europe and Asia Business at Tradeweb, said, “This exciting collaboration between Tradeweb and TSE’s CONNEQTOR platform demonstrates our focus on linking liquidity pools for the benefit of institutional investors looking to transfer risk with a higher degree of certainty. We are in the business of enhancing clients’ execution experience, and we look forward to bringing more time and cost efficiencies to investors trading Japanese ETFs, both locally and globally.”

TW’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Year to date, shares of TW have gained 42.6% compared with the industry’s rise of 39%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Tradeweb currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Finance Firms Engaging in Strategic Collaborations

Earlier this month, SEI Investments Co. SEIC entered into a strategic partnership with Close Brothers Asset Management (“CBAM”) to power the latter’s operational growth and transformation.



SEIC will offer CBAM access to its SEI Wealth Platform and SEI Data Cloud to gain real-time data and analytics and leverage a fully integrated technology and operational outsourcing solution to enhance CBAM’s capabilities.



Last month, Citigroup, Inc. C entered into a multi-year agreement with Google Cloud, which is intended to support C's digital strategy through cloud technology and artificial intelligence. This collaboration aims to modernize Citigroup's technological infrastructure and improve employee and client experiences via cloud-based apps.



Through the collaboration, Citigroup will transition different workloads and apps to Google Cloud's safe and scalable infrastructure. The company will be able to deliver superior digital goods, expedite staff workflows and run high-performance computing and analytics platforms after updating its technology infrastructure on Google Cloud.

