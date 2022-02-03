Traders Will Be Busy Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

Investors will have one more week before Super Bowl Sunday, but that doesn't mean the market is going to slow down. There will be plenty to unpack on both earnings and data fronts. Highlighting the week will be the January and fourth-quarter consumer price index (CPI), due out on Thursday. With last month's CPI seeing its fastest growth since 1982, traders will be monitoring the index closely to see if inflation has, indeed, reached its top. Also on deck that day will be the highly anticipated Federal Reserve budget for January.

As far as earnings, tons of major names continue to roll in. Notably, Alibaba (BABA), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Coca-Cola (KO), CVS Health (CVS), DraftKings (DKNG), Fox Corporation (FOXA), Harley-Davidson (HOG), Hasbro (HAS), Mattel (MAT), PepsiCo (PEP), Pfizer (PFE), Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), Tyson Foods (TSN), and Walt Disney (DIS) will enter the earnings confessional, though this is by no means an exhaustive list.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Data on consumer credit is due out on Monday, Feb. 7.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8 the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) small-business index will be due out, along with national trade numbers for December, and real household debt for the fourth quarter.

Wednesday, Feb. 9, will see wholesale inventories data out.

Investors might want to brace themselves on Thursday, Feb. 10. Besides weekly jobs data to pore over, the core CPI will hit Wall Street bright and early, while the Federal budget will be out later in the day.

The week will wrap on Friday, Feb. 11 with the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index and the UMich 5-year inflation expectations.

