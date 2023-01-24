Traders Weigh Concerns of a Global Economic Slowdown Against Hopes of Rising Fuel Demand in China

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is pointing to a mixed to higher start, backed by moderate strength in the crude complex but pressured by weakness in the major equity futures which fell as investors digest an underwhelming start to earnings season and more signs that the U.S. economy is slowing.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures steadied this morning as traders weighed concerns about a global economic slowdown and expected build in U.S. oil inventories against hopes of rising fuel demand in China. Analyst expect the next round of inventory data to show crude oil and gasoline stock to have risen last week while distillate stocks were forecast to fall. JP Morgan raised its forecast for Chinese crude demand but maintained its projection for a 2023 price average of $90 a barrel for Brent crude. The dollar, meanwhile, hovered near a nine-month low against the euro and gave back recent gains against the yen as traders continued to gauge the risks of U.S. recession and the path for Federal Reserve policy.

Natural gas turned lower this morning on moderating weather forecasts and as traders looked past Freeport LNG announcement yesterday that they completed repairs to their Texas plant and asked U.S. regulators for permission to take early steps to restart the facility.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Technip Energies as part of its long-term agreement with Aramco – has been awarded a contract to upgrade sulfur recovery facilities at Aramco’s Riyadh Refinery.

Equinor has exercised an option to extend the framework agreement entered in March 2021 by two additional years. The two-year framework agreement covers 4D monitoring surveys on the Norwegian and the UK continental shelf. As a part of the agreement, Equinor has two 2-year options, of which one option has now been exercised.

Petrobras said it will increase refinery gate gasoline prices by an average 7.5% to 3.31 reais ($0.6391) starting Wednesday, according to a statement on its website.

Petrobras said its board of directors will meet on Thursday to vote on the nomination of Senator Jean Paul Prates as the firm's next chief executive.

TotalEnergies' offshore oilfield Dalia in Angola will undergo planned maintenance for about 35 days starting Feb. 20, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Petrobras received 313 million reais from Total Energies related to earnout for Atapu oil block.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

The chief executive of Cenovus Energy, which is part of alliance of Canada's biggest oil sands producers, said friction between the federal and Alberta governments was making it more difficult to hold meaningful discussions on funding carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology needed to decarbonize the oil and gas sector.

U.S. E&PS

Morgan Stanley downgraded APA Corp and Ovintiv to Equal-Weight from Overweight

CNX Resources Corporation and ICE Thermal Harvesting, LLC (ICE) have partnered on a pilot project to generate 100% emission-free, locally-sourced power for use in CNX's operations, the companies announced.

Hess Corporation announced a 2023 Exploration & Production capital and exploratory budget of $3.7 billion, of which more than 80% will be allocated to Guyana and the Bakken.

Matador Resources Company announced that a wholly-owned subsidiary of Matador has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Advance Energy Partners Holdings, LLC, including certain oil and natural gas producing properties and undeveloped acreage located in Lea County, New Mexico and Ward County, Texas. The consideration for the Advance Transaction will consist of an initial cash payment of $1.6 billion, subject to customary closing adjustments, plus additional cash consideration of $7.5 million for each month during 2023 in which the average oil price as defined in the securities purchase agreement exceeds $85 per barrel. Advance is a portfolio company of EnCap Investments L.P.

Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil to Overweight from Equal-Weight

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Halliburton Company announced net income of $656 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. This compares to net income for the third quarter of 2022 of $544 million, or $0.60 per diluted share. Halliburton's total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $5.6 billion compared to total revenue of $5.4 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Operating income was $976 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to operating income of $846 million in the third quarter of 2022. Total revenue for the full year of 2022 was $20.3 billion, an increase of $5.0 billion, or 33% from 2021. Operating income for 2022 was $2.7 billion, and adjusted operating income was $3.1 billion, excluding impairments and other charges, compared to operating income of $1.8 billion for 2021. Halliburton’s board of directors has declared a 2023 first quarter dividend of sixteen cents ($0.16) per share on the Company’s common stock payable on March 29, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2023.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Delek Logistics Partners declared its quarterly cash distribution for the fourth quarter 2022 of $1.02 per common limited partner unit, or $4.08 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis. This distribution represents a 3 percent increase from the distribution for the third quarter 2021 of $0.99 per common limited partner unit ($3.96 per common limited partner unit annualized) and a 5 percent increase over Delek Logistics' distribution for the fourth quarter 2021 of $0.975 per common limited partner unit ($3.90 per common limited partner unit annualized). The fourth quarter 2022 cash distribution is payable on February 9, 2023 to unitholders of record on February 2, 2023.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures fell as investors awaited key U.S. business activity data to gauge the impact of the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy. European stocks fell on worries about interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank. Japan's Nikkei closed at a more than one-month high, supported by gains in the technology stocks. Oil was steady on hopes of a fuel demand recovery from China. Gold prices rose, while the dollar was little changed.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.