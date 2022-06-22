Traders Turning to 1x2 Spreads To Catch A Bounce Or Continued Drop In NDX

This past weekend in the weekly Saturday Review we post at www.EQDerivatives.com, we wrote up a 1x2 NDX call spread that hit the tape in the last few minutes of trading on Friday June 17. While digging through NDX trades we came across fourteen similar 1x2 NDX spreads. These spreads use both puts and calls and were initiated with NDX at 11266 just minutes before the 4:15 eastern closing time for NDX options. The majority of those trades were 1x2 call spreads, but these trades represent two different expirations (June 24 and July 15) while the three put spread trades use June 24 options. Finally, we pulled out fourteen different executions, but several were identical with the exception of size, so we grouped them together below into nine positions.

June 24 Call Spreads

The table below highlights each of the 1x2 call spreads using June 24 call options. All four were initiated with no net credit or debit, just the commission cost so they are not 100% free.

Payoff diagrams based on Friday June 24 closing prices appear below for each of these trades. The first trade uses the 12300 and 12550 calls. This places the break-even points at up 9.2% and 13.6% if held to expiration.

The second trade bought 1 12500 call and sold 2 12800 calls with the break-even prices at expiration falling between up 10.9% and 16.3%.

The third June 24 1x2call spread combines the 13150 and 13600 calls. The net results for this trade involves break-even levels of 16.7% and 24.7%.

Finally, the fourth 1x2call spread uses the 13400 and 13850 calls placing break-even between 18.9% and 26.9%.

All four of these trades were placed with four trading days remaining until expiration, due to the holiday-shortened week. We decided to take a look at how many times, in a four day period, NDX closed inside the break-even levels for each of these trades. The table below breaks down this data.

This table uses Nasdaq-100 trading data from October 1985 through the present. This encompasses 9,251 rolling four-day observations. The “In Range” and “% In Range” figures take the maximum close in that four-day period to determine that the trade was in the money at some point over the life of the trade.

Note the odds are less than 1% for each range and for the 18.9% to 26.9% range, only once has the NDX closed in this range during a four-day period. Not on the table, but probably of interest, is the biggest move during a four-day window, a gain of just over 21% back in early June 2000.

Before moving on to the July 15 call spreads, we decided to price these four trades based on late day bid and ask prices on Tuesday June 21. To determine an exit transaction we used the mid-point of the bid ask for each option and then gave up ten cents. This pricing assumption is in line with the execution transactions on Friday.

Tuesday was a strong day for the Nasdaq-100 with the index rising about 2.5% on the day. Although the options for each of the spreads are still significantly out of the money, the two 1x2 spreads that are the least out of the money could be exited for small profits. The two farther out of the money spreads would incur a loss if exited, but that may change if NDX records a couple more strong days this week.

July 15 Call Spreads

Two 1x2 call spreads using July 15 options were both initiated with a small credit, something that most traders find more attractive when the sweet spot of profitability involves a large move.

Both trades purchased one NDX Jul 15 14200 call, with the first trade in the table above selling two NDX Jul 15 14600 calls resulting in a net credit of 0.30. This trade’s lower strike and upper break-even level falls between up 26.0% and 33.1%.

The second spread sold the NDX Jul 15 14650 calls versus buying 1 NDX Jul 15 14200 call resulting in a credit of 0.10. The key price levels for the second trade fall between up 26.0% and 34.0%. Using the phrase break-even in this case would be inaccurate since anywhere below the higher strike these trades would be profitable.

July 15 expiration is an old school standard third-Friday which means they are AM settled contracts. Based on that and two holidays, there are 17 trading days between trade execution and expiration. The odds of NDX landing between these two significant levels is very low. We ran NDX historical performance covering 17-day rolling observations and found ten instances since October 1985 where NDX fell within the ranges for each of these longer dated call spreads.

June 24 Put Spreads

The third category of 1x2spreads used puts expiring Friday June 24. Each of these three trades took in a credit so even if the Nasdaq-100 continues to move higher each would make a profit.

The first trade purchased 10500 puts and sold 10225 puts. This resulted in a credit of 1.50 for each spread. The trade starts to make more than this 1.50 if NDX is lower by 6.8% and over 11.7% there is risk of loss.

The second 1x2 put spread purchased the 10300 put and sold the 10000 puts netting a credit of 1.19. This trade starts to benefit from NDX weakness if there is a loss of 8.6% and downside break-even occurs down 13.9%.

Finally, a third 1x2 put spread purchased the 10100 put and sold the 9750 puts taking in a credit of 0.37. The long 10100 put strike is 10.3% lower than where NDX was and the break-even is down 16.6%.

Each of these put spreads would move up in value based on a significant drop in the Nasdaq-100, although the range of extra profits for each is well within historical norms. In fact, these put trades should be monitored closely and profits taken if NDX starts trading where the trade can be exited at a credit adding to the income taken in when the trades were executed.

