News & Insights

Markets
WBA

Traders to Start 2024 With Barrage of Jobs Data

December 28, 2023 — 01:00 pm EST

Written by jscott@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

The first week of 2024 will start off slow, with markets closed on Monday in observance of New Year's Day. Plenty of employment data will be available for investors to unpack later on, however, while earnings will come from Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), Conagra (CAG), Constellation Brands (STZ), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The market is closed on Monday, Jan. 1 for New Year's Day.

The S&P final U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) reading and construction spending data are due out on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, investors will unpack U.S. job openings, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing reading, and auto sales.

Thursday, Jan. 4 will bring initial jobless claims, the ADP employment report, and the S&P final U.S. services PMI reading. 

Jobs data will dominate Friday, Jan. 5. The U.S. employment report, an unemployment rate update, and hourly wages are on tap, in addition to the ISM services reading and factory orders.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBA
STZ
CAG
CALM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.