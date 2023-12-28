Traders to Start 2024 With Barrage of Jobs Data

The first week of 2024 will start off slow, with markets closed on Monday in observance of New Year's Day. Plenty of employment data will be available for investors to unpack later on, however, while earnings will come from Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), Conagra (CAG), Constellation Brands (STZ), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The market is closed on Monday, Jan. 1 for New Year's Day.

The S&P final U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) reading and construction spending data are due out on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, investors will unpack U.S. job openings, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing reading, and auto sales.

Thursday, Jan. 4 will bring initial jobless claims, the ADP employment report, and the S&P final U.S. services PMI reading.

Jobs data will dominate Friday, Jan. 5. The U.S. employment report, an unemployment rate update, and hourly wages are on tap, in addition to the ISM services reading and factory orders.

