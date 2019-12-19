Traders shrug off impeachment, as primary markets freeze

SINGAPORE, Dec 20 (IFR) - US markets shrugged off President Trump's impeachment by the House of Representatives, with Treasuries little changed and stocks recording gains, so little impact is expected in Asia today.

The primary market has well and truly closed for the holidays, with no deals printing in the US high-grade market for the seventh straight session, and the Asian G3 market effectively closed since last week.

The US two-year Treasury yield tightened 1bp to 1.63%, while the five and 10-year yields were unchanged at 1.74% and 1.92%.

The S&P and Dow Jones indices both rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq gained 0.7%. They are up 28%, 22% and 37% respectively for the year.

This was despite the Philadelphia Federal Reserve publishing its business outlook for December, which gave the weakest reading since June.

The 10-year Gilt yield rose 1bp to 0.79% after the Bank of England left its policy rate unchanged at 0.75%, citing uncertainty about the economic outlook under Brexit. UK retail sales for November were softer than expected, down 0.6% month on month, worse than the 0.2% gain the market had expected.

The German 10-year Bund yield was also 1bp higher at negative 0.24%.

The 10-year Swedish yield rose 1bp to 0.096%, according to Tradeweb, after the Riksbank raised its main repo rate to 0% from negative 0.25%. The rate had been negative since 2015, but the central bank said it had raised it due to concerns of the impact on asset prices – notably housing – and the potential to misprice risk.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)

