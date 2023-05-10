News & Insights

US Markets

Traders see stronger case for an end to Fed rate hikes after CPI data

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

May 10, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by Ann Saphir for Reuters ->

May 10 - The case for the Federal Reserve ending its interest-rate hike campaign got a little stronger on Wednesday after a government report showed U.S. consumer inflation rose a touch less than expected in April, a sign of progress in the Fed's fight against price pressures.

Futures tied to the Fed's policy rate rose after the Labor Department report, and now reflect a nearly 90% chance of the Fed leaving rates at their current 5%-5.25% in June. Traders had priced in about an 80% chance of a June pause just before the report.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Ann.saphir@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.