Traders see no sugar shortage, say macro change may drive sell-off

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - The global sugar market is well supplied, with no tightness expected in the short-term, with current high prices being supported by the Brazil crop and a large speculator' long position that could be cut if macroeconomic indicators change.

That is the view from traders and brokers who analyzed the current sugar market during a presentation at the Santander ISO Datagro New York Sugar and Ethanol Conference on Wednesday.

They agreed that raw sugar futures on ICE have a floor on the ethanol price parity with sugar for Brazilian mills around 16.50 cents per pound, and a ceiling on possible unsubsidized Indian exports at around 19 cents/lb. SBc1

"The views converge to a similar range," said Enrico Biancheri, head of sugar at Louis Dreyfus.

The major factors for a change in the outlook include a further deterioration of the Brazilian crop, which could spur panic at destination countries, or a change on the macroeconomic scene in the United States and Europe with higher inflation leading central banks to raise interest rates that could ignite a sell-off from funds.

"If the macro reverses, you will have plenty of selling in the market," said Thierry Songeur, Managing Director at Sucden Groupe.

Jeff Dobrydney, Senior Vice President at U.S.-based broker JSG Commodities, said a weaker dollar coupled with positive fundamentals attracted a lot of speculative money to sugar futures and he does not see a change soon.

"The type of spending we have in the U.S. doesn't let me believe that will be a fund liquidation for the foreseeable future," Dobrydney said.

Biancheri thinks part of the risk premium currently in the market could disappear if in the end the Brazilian crop is not a "disaster".

The traders said the next reports on the state of the crop, which has been hit by dry weather, will bring more clarity on the market outlook.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

