Traders report low participation in Egypt wheat tender

CAIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - An international purchase tender from Egyptian state grains buyer GASC was believed to have attracted unusually low participation on Tuesday, traders said.

Initial assessments said that only four companies were expected to present price offers. The main reason was believed to be the delayed payment terms offered by GASC while some traders said concern over availability of ocean shipping from Russia was also a factor after a Ukrainian attack on a Russian tanker at the weekend.

