Traders release more estimates on Brazil's next coffee crop

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - More projections about Brazil's next coffee crop, considered key to improving global coffee supply levels, have been circulated in the market this week, but the gap between the views remains large.

Brazil-based broker Pine Agronegocios released a report after a 1,500 km crop tour throughout the country, estimating total production in the 2023/24 crop (July-June) of 54.36 million 60-kg bags, which would still be an increase from the current season considering the official projection of 50.38 million bags for 2022/23.

Pine analyst Vicente Zotti said many trees are still recovering from pruning made after the harsh frosts last year, which will bring down average yields in Brazil to 23.5 bags per hectare.

The brokerage sees arabica production at 34.07 million bags and robusta output at 20.29 million bags.

International coffee trader ECOM has a more positive view. It expects a large production in Brazil next season at 76.6 million bags (52.4 million bags of arabica and 24.2 million bags of robusta).

ECOM, however, said it is revising its numbers and should soon release fresh projections.

There is a large gap between some of the estimates released so far.

Dutch bank Rabobank, for example, expects a total crop of 68.5 million bags, while consultancy SpillingTheBeans sees production in the 50-56 million bags range.

The Brazilian government should release its first estimate for the 2023/24 crop in January.

