Traders ramp up bets on 75 basis-point ECB Sept hike, bond yields jump

Euro zone money markets raced to price in a two-thirds chance of a large 75 basis-point European Central Bank rate hike in September on Monday, as policymakers made the case over the weekend for a large move to tame uncomfortably high inflation. [nL4N30305I]

Traders now price in around 67 basis points of rate hikes at the bank's Sept. 8 policy meeting, meaning they fully price in a 50 basis-point move and a 67% chance of a 75 basis-point move.

That compares to a 24% chance of the larger move they priced on Friday, before a Reuters report that some policymakers wanted to discuss the bigger move pushed the odds up to 48%.

As rate hike bets rose, Germany's two-year bond yield, sensitive to interest rate expectations, rose 16 basis points to 1.135%, the highest since June 22. DE2YT=RR

Its 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, rose 11 bps on the day to 1.515%, its highest in two months. DE10YT=RR

10-year yields in Italy, among the biggest beneficiaries of ECB stimulus, jumped 18 bps to 3.87%, the highest since June 16, pushing the closely-watched spread to German peers to 236 bps, the highest in a month. IT10YT=RR, DE10IT10=RR

