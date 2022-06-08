Traders price in 75 bps of ECB rate hikes by September

June 8 (Reuters) - Money markets ramped up their bets on European Central Bank rate hikes on Wednesday to price in 75 basis points of hikes from the central bank by September. ECBWATCH

With the bank, which meets on Thursday, largely expected to start hikes in July and move in 25 basis-point increments, the pricing implies traders now expect its hikes to include a rare 50 basis-point move at a single meeting by September.

Traders have steadily ramped up their bets on ECB hikes following a higher-than-expected inflation print last week.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

