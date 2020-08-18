Traders Prepare For A Slew Of Earnings This Week

The Nasdaq 100 is trading at a record high today, while the S&P 500 sits at less than half a percent off its February highs. These two indexes are sauntering higher today on low volume, while the Dow 30 slides marginally.

Retail Apocalypse "winners" are going to be putting the lofty stock prices to the test. Walmart WMT & Home Depot HD both blew estimates out of the water this morning, but price action was mixed. Lowe's LOW, TJX Companies TJX, & Target TGT report before the bell Wednesday (August 19th)

Traders are also gearing up for a few exciting tech earnings from stocks that have seen some extraordinary gains. Sea Limited SE surged over 11% this morning following a Q2 revenue explosion after already producing returns of over 235% in 2020. Nvidia NVDA, which surged over 150% from its March lows, is reporting on Wednesday (August 19th). Alibaba BABA, the Amazon of the East, is releasing its quarterly report on Thursday morning (August 20th).

