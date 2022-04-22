Traders now price in 80 bps of ECB rate hikes by year-end

April 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone money markets were pricing in 80 basis points of European Central interest-rate hikes by December on Friday, as traders ramped up rate hike bets further following hawkish comments from the bank's officials this week.

The moves follow big increases to the rate hike bets on Thursday, after comments from several ECB policymakers, particularly vice-president Luis de Guindos, backed an end to bond purchases in July.

Traders also moved to price in nearly 25 bps of hikes by July, up from around 15 bps following last week's ECB meeting.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

