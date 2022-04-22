Traders move to price in 80 bps of ECB rate hikes by year-end

By Yoruk Bahceli

April 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone money markets moved on Friday to price in more than 80 basis points of European Central Bank interest-rate rises by December, as traders kept ramping up their rate-hike bets following hawkish comments from the bank's officials this week.

Traders also priced in 25 basis points of hikes by July, up from around 15 bps following last week's ECB meeting.

Piet Christiansen, chief analyst at Danske Bank, said markets were continuing to react to Thursday's developments on Friday.

On Thursday, ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos said in an interview that the ECB should end its stimulus programme in July and could raise rates that same month, in September or later.

That pushed rate-hike bets sharply higher on Thursday, as it showed that hawkish policymakers were not the only ones seeing the need for the bank to act fast to tackle faster-than-expected inflation.

Overnight, U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell added to the hawkish tone, saying that a half-point interest rate increase would be "on the table" when the Fed met in May, an outcome U.S. money markets are pricing in fully.

"I think way too much is priced in but given that ECB keeps on sending hawkish signals, from already elevated levels, markets are right to react," Christiansen at Danske Bank said.

With rate-hike bets building, bond yields continued to move higher on Friday. Germany's two-year yield, sensitive to policy expectations, rose six basis points to a fresh eight-year high at 0.24%.

Five-year yields also touched a fresh eight-year high at 0.735% DE5YT=RR

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, rose 3 bps to 0.96%. DE10YT=RR

Bond yields extended their rise after data showed French business activity grew faster than expected in April. The rise was the fastest pace in more than four years.

Euro area data is due at 0800 GMT.

After the session close, S&P Global will issue reviews of Greece's and Italy's credit ratings.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Bradley Perrett)

((Yoruk.Bahceli@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7571; Reuters Messaging: yoruk.bahceli@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.