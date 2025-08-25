Traders Look to React to Cattle on Feed Report

Live cattle futures posted gains of $1.30 to $3.15 across most contracts on Friday, with October up $7.22 on the week. Cash trade fell into place later last week, with northern dressed action at $385-392 and live trade at $245. Southern trade was up $5 to 240. Feeder cattle futures were rallying on Friday, with gains of $3.97 to $4.75. September was up $15.32 last week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $2.74 to $350.18 on August 21.

Over the weekend a Reuters report indicated the first human case of a New World Screwworm was detected in a person from Maryland who had previously traveled to Guatemala. It must be noted that there have been no animals in the US reported with the worm.

USDA’s Cattle on Feed report showed July placements 6.11% below last year at 1.598 million head. July marketings were down 5.71% from 2024 at 1.749 million head. August 1 on feed inventory was down 1.56% at 10.922 million head.

Cold Storage data showed a total of 397.818 million lbs of beef on hand at the end of July, which was a drop of 0.64% from last year and 0.98% above July 2024.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Friday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $24.25. Choice boxes were up a nickel at $407.91, while Select was 6 cents higher to $383.66. USDA estimated cattle slaughter last week at 547,000 head. That was up 17,000 head from last week but 61,984 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

