Traders Look to React to Cattle on Feed and Import Restrictions

Live cattle futures posted gains of 22 cents to $1.175 on Friday, led by Dec to keep up with cash. On the week, the contracts was up $3.825. Cash trade settled in last week at $186-188, with most trade hovering at $187. The Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed sales of 587 head on the 2,344 head listed on Friday morning. Sales were $187-187.50 live, with additional sales of $187 and $189 using their BidTheGrid™ method. Feeder cattle posted 625 cent to $1.30 gains on Friday. Jan was up $7.07 on the week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 27 cents at $254.54 on November 21.

On Friday, the Chief Veterinarian Officer in Mexico informed the USDA about a case of New World Screwworm in a southern Mexican border state. In response, APHIS has increased import restrictions on animal products from Mexico, thus likely limiting feeder cattle imports from the country.

The Friday afternoon Cattle on Feed report showed October placements a 2.286 million head, up 5.35% vs. a year ago and above the average trade estimate of a 3.8% hike. October marketings were up 4.65% at 1.845 million head and below the +5.2% trade average guess. November 1 on feed inventory came in at a record for the month at 11.986 million head, a 0.25% increase from last year, compared to the 0.1% drop expected.

Commitment of Traders data showed spec funds in live cattle futures and options adding 5,098 contracts to their net long at 108,415 contracts as of November 19. Managed money in feeder cattle added 1,608 contracts to their net long at 13,667 contracts as of Tuesday.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Friday PM report. Choice boxes were up 62 cents to $307.41/cwt, with Select 85 cents lower @ $272.07. The Chc/Sel spread widened to $35.34. USDA estimated last week’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 631,000 head through Saturday. That is 25,000 head above the previous week and well above the same week last year due to Thanksgiving being a week later this year.

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $186.775, up $1.175,

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $188.200, up $0.775,

Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $189.950, up $0.425,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $254.300, up $0.850,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $253.125, up $1.025,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $254.350, up $1.225,

