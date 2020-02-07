Traders keep expectations for Fed rate cut around mid-year

Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures rose on Friday after a scheduled benchmark revision to the government monthly job figures suggested job growth could slow significantly this year.

Bets placed in futures contracts tied to the Fed's policy rate fell in the seconds immediately following the release of the report, suggesting increasing confidence in a delay to any Fed rate cut as January figures showed U.S. employers hired more people than expected.

But within minutes the contracts reversed course and rose, as revisions deeper in the report left traders betting the U.S. central bank will after all likely need to deliver a rate cut to shore up economic growth as soon as July.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Catherine Evans)

