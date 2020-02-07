US Markets

Traders keep expectations for Fed rate cut around mid-year

Contributor
Ann Saphir Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

U.S. short-term interest rate futures rose on Friday after a scheduled benchmark revision to the government monthly job figures suggested job growth could slow significantly this year.

Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures rose on Friday after a scheduled benchmark revision to the government monthly job figures suggested job growth could slow significantly this year.

Bets placed in futures contracts tied to the Fed's policy rate fell in the seconds immediately following the release of the report, suggesting increasing confidence in a delay to any Fed rate cut as January figures showed U.S. employers hired more people than expected.

But within minutes the contracts reversed course and rose, as revisions deeper in the report left traders betting the U.S. central bank will after all likely need to deliver a rate cut to shore up economic growth as soon as July.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((ann.saphir@thomsonreuters.com; +1-415-677-2516))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

Market Is Conducive to Long Volatility Positions: JPMorgan

Nikos Panigirtzoglou, global market strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co., discusses his outlook for markets and where he’s seeing opportunity. He speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe.”

2 hours ago
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular