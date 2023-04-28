News & Insights

US Markets

Traders firm up bets on Fed rate hike in May

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

April 28, 2023 — 08:34 am EDT

Written by Ann Saphir for Reuters ->

April 28 (Reuters) - Traders of futures tied to the Federal Reserve's policy rate on Friday firmed up bets the U.S. central bank will raise its benchmark rate a final time in May after the government reported core inflation rose 4.6% in March from a year earlier.

U.S. short-term interest rate futures were down slightly after the report, reflecting about a 90% chance of a quarter-of-a-percentage-point rate hike in May. The current target range is 4.75%-5.00%.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir)

((ann.saphir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.