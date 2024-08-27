Traders Brace for Massive Nvidia Stock Move Ahead of Earnings

Nvidia's (NVDA) upcoming earnings report is poised to trigger a significant market reaction, with options traders anticipating a potential $300 billion swing in the company's stock value. The pricing of Nvidia options suggests a 9.8% move in the shares following the report, scheduled for Thursday. This projected swing is larger than any expected ahead of Nvidia’s earnings in the past three years and surpasses the stock's average post-earnings move of 8.1% during that period. With Nvidia's current market capitalization at approximately $3.11 trillion, a 9.8% change could result in an unprecedented $305 billion shift, making it one of the most substantial earnings-driven market moves in history.





The potential impact of Nvidia’s earnings is not limited to its stock alone but extends to the broader market. Nvidia's shares have surged by about 150% year-to-date, contributing significantly to the S&P 500’s overall 18% gain this year. Analysts note that Nvidia has been a key driver of the index's performance, with its dominance in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market underscoring its critical role in the technology sector. The company’s results are closely watched, as they have broader implications for market sentiment and profitability across the tech industry.





Options traders appear more concerned about missing out on a potential rally than protecting against a downside risk. According to Susquehanna Financial, there is a 7% probability that Nvidia's stock could rise by more than 20% by Friday, compared to only a 4% chance of a similar magnitude decline. This sentiment reflects a "fear of missing out" (FOMO) mentality among investors, who are eager to capitalize on Nvidia's continued success in the AI space. The elevated expectations underscore the high stakes surrounding Nvidia's earnings report and the broader implications for the technology sector.Nvidia's stock has exhibited heightened volatility this year, with its 30-day historical volatility nearly double that of other trillion-dollar companies. This increased volatility is a reflection of the continued uncertainty and optimism surrounding the AI sector and Nvidia's leading position within it. As Nvidia's earnings approach, the options market is pricing in these dynamics, highlighting the company’s outsized influence on both institutional and retail investors.

