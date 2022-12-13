Traders boost bets on Fed rate-hike slowdown early next year

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Traders of futures tied to the Federal Reserve's policy rate boosted bets Tuesday that the U.S. central bank will notch down its interest-rate hike pace further early next year, after a government report showed inflation eased sharply in November.

Fed funds futures prices implied a better-than-even chance that the Fed will follow its expected half-point interest-rate hike this week with a smaller 25-basis-point rate hike in February, ultimately raising rates no higher than the 4.5%-4.75% range in its battle to beat inflation.

Before the inflation report, traders were betting on a second half-point hike in February.

