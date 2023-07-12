News & Insights

Traders bet slowing inflation will let Fed pause after July hike

Credit: REUTERS/Leah Millis

July 12, 2023 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by Ann Saphir for Reuters ->

July 12 (Reuters) - Inflation is slowing fast enough to allow the Federal Reserve to stop tightening U.S. monetary policy after what is still widely expected to be an interest-rate hike at its meeting in two weeks time, traders bet on Wednesday.

Implied yields on futures tied to the U.S. central bank's policy rate fell after a government report showed consumer prices last month rose 3.0% from a year earlier, after climbing 4.0% in May.

Underlying inflation, whose persistence has been particularly worrying to Fed policymakers, eased more than expected to 4.8%.

The contract pricing still shows traders overwhelmingly expect the policy rate to rise a quarter point, to a 5.25%-5.5% range, at the Fed's July 25-26 meeting, but now see about a 25% chance of another rate hike before year's end, down from about 35% before the report.

