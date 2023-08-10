News & Insights

US Markets

Traders bet Fed rate hikes are over, cuts to start in 2024

Credit: REUTERS/Win McNamee

August 10, 2023 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by Ann Saphir for Reuters ->

By Ann Saphir

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are unlikely to raise interest rates again in 2023and will probably start cutting them early next year, traders bet on Thursday, after a U.S. government report showed consumer prices rose only moderatelylast month.

Traders of futures tied to the Fed's policy rate now see less than a 10% chance that the U.S. central bank will increase its benchmark overnight interest rate from its current 5.25%-5.50% range at a Sept. 19-20 policy meeting.

They had seen about a 14% chance of a rate hike next month before the Labor Department report showed the July consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.2% from a year ago, following a 3% year-over-year increase in June.

Traders are pricing in about a 28% chance of a rate hike by November, down from more than 30% before the release of the CPI report, with higher rates by December seen as even less likely. The Fed's first rate cut is priced into the futures contracts by March of 2024.

The Fed has driven its policy rate up by 5.25 percentage points since March 2022 to bring inflation back down to its 2% goal. Analysts said July's slight acceleration in year-over-year consumer price inflation - its first in 13 months - was a mathematical artifact of the CPI's 40-year-high peak of 9% last year, and not an indication of worsening underlying trends.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Karen Brettell and Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Paul Simao)

((Ann.Saphir@thomsonreuters.com; 312-593-8342; www.twitter.com/annsaphir; Reuters Messaging: ann.saphir.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.