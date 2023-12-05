Traders Aren't Buying What The Fed's Selling; What's Next For Gold?

The Federal Reserve has been communicating to market participants that they still have work to do in order to achieve the desired level of inflation. Nevertheless, astute investors have not given their words any weight as gold prices hit a new high of $2,137 yesterday before plunging back down. Given the severe sell-off in the gold price since yesterday, traders are analyzing the price action to see if this trend will persist or whether a greater correction is imminent.

Background

Gold prices experienced a consecutive two-month upward trend, culminating in a record high of $2,137 as noted earlier. Viewed through the lens of the monthly time frame, the extreme sell-off that occurred yesterday after the price's new record high has put the gold price in negative territory for the month.

Central banks worldwide are worried that the once-mighty dollar, long regarded as the world's most significant reserve currency, has lost much of its luster. This is the first and most critical issue. Much of this is a direct result of policies by U.S. political leadership, such as the amount of money it has spent on Ukraine and Israel. On top of that, ties between the United States and China, the world's second-largest economy, are far from ideal. After the Chinese president's visit to the U.S., things have eased a little, but tensions are still very much in place.

Additionally, many investors now question the U.S.'s capacity to service its debt as it continues to spiral at a historic rate. Much of this debt has grown as a result of poor policy decisions, such as financing conflicts internationally. The U.S. Treasury auction has been in the news a lot recently, and not always for good reasons; worries about demand have been the primary driver of this trend. The only reason the Qatari Sovereign Fund would purchase bitcoin, according to market speculations, is because they have less faith in U.S. currency.

Furthermore, nations who are fighting U.S. sanctions have begun to consider and plan alternate strategies to circumvent the U.S..

Reasons for Yesterday's Price Increase

A surge in the price of gold that reached a new all-time high was not caused by any one factor. Technical traders pay close attention to price action, and it was inevitable that momentum would go up if gold began to make higher highs and higher lows.

The official U.S. CPI statistics and other measures monitored by the Fed continue to demonstrate that things are looking much more positive in respect to putting the inflation readings where they want it to be, which has been weighing on the dollar index. Inflation in the United States fell sharply from 3.7% in the prior report to 3.2% last month, below forecasts of 3.3%.

The Fed Chairman still thinks the Fed has a long way to go and that the work is not done yet, but traders have mostly disregarded his remarks and the smart money's strategy to drive the gold price to a new record high since the U.S. CPI figure. The Federal Reserve has set a target inflation rate of 2%. With the CPI expected to fall in the two-digit area early next year, I believe that the Fed will be pushed to start lowering rates. In addition, I believe the Fed may have to reevaluate their objective for next year if 2% is no longer achievable.

The fact that the stock market actually rebounded after the remarks made by the Fed Chairman last week is a clear sign that market participants aren't purchasing the Fed's merchandise.

What Happens Next?

With U.S. employment data expected on Friday, JOLTS data due today, and consumer mood and inflation anticipation readings likely to be reported on Friday as well, this week is shaping up to be a pivotal one for the Fed and the gold market. The price of gold is expected to rise as traders closely monitor these statistics, which will indicate a solid employment market, stronger consumer mood, and even lower inflation predictions.

Given that 2024's path of least resistance is biased to the upside, suggesting additional record highs are likely and that gold might flirt with the $2,500 price mark next year, I believe that any dip in the price of gold is truly a chance to get some bargains.

In terms of technical analysis, the price action continues to look strong and the immediate support zone is show on the chart below while the next resistance would at the psychological level of $2,200. It is important to keep an eye on the uptrend line as the price may retest this to find new buyers.

Chart provided by online brokerage XTB

