Trader Joe's sues employee union for trademark infringement

By Blake Brittain

July 14 (Reuters) - Grocery-store chain Trader Joe's sued its employee union in Los Angeles federal court on Thursday, claiming the union's sales of merchandise related to the company violated its trademark rights.

The grocer's lawsuit said Trader Joe's United sells tote bags, buttons, mugs and other products featuring the store's name and logo that are likely to confuse customers into thinking it made or endorsed them.

A representative for Trader Joe's United said on Friday that it had not yet been served with the complaint. Representatives for Trader Joe's did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

Trader Joe's said in the lawsuit that it first contacted the union in late June to take down its products featuring the "Trader Joe's United" name in the company's distinctive font.

According to the complaint, Trader Joe's United responded earlier this month that it would not comply with the demands and accused the grocer of retaliating against its unionization efforts.

A Trader Joe's store in Hadley, Massachusetts was the first to unionize last year and three other stores have unionized since, according to Trader Joe's United's website. The National Labor Relations Board filed a complaint against the company last week for allegedly retaliating against the unionizing workers at the Hadley store.

Trader Joe's said in its complaint that it was not seeking to block sales of the union's merchandise altogether. It asked the court to order the union to stop misusing its trademarks and requested an unspecified amount of money damages.

The case is Trader Joe's Co v. Trader Joe's United, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:23-cv-05664.

For Trader Joe's: David Eberhart and Scott Pink of O'Melveny & Myers

For the union: attorney information not yet available

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

