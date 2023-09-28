Trader IXM cuts several metals traders in major reshuffle

By Julian Luk, Mai Nguyen and Pratima Desai

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Geneva-based commodity trader IXM SA has announced the departure of several metals traders, including its head of refined copper, as part of broader structural changes introduced by CEO Kenny Ives, an internal email seen by Reuters showed.

The email from former Glencore trader Ives to IXM employees on Sept. 27 detailed the departure of 12 traders with immediate effect, including head of copper cathode Phillipp Mattmann and cobalt trader Martin O'Neill.

Neither Mattmann nor O'Neill responded to requests for comment via LinkedIn.

Significant changes at IXM, which is owned by China’s Molybdenum Co Ltd 603993.SS and is one of the largest traders of physical non-ferrous metals, have been seen since Ives' appointment late last year, sources said.

Vincent Zhou, PR director at CMOC, confirmed that some employees had left, while others - including senior traders - have been hired.

Ives had "initiated new ideas of management and aims to strengthen the company’s engagement in the spot market", Zhou told Reuters.

IXM's clients and suppliers also received emails with the personnel changes.

An email sent to cobalt business partners of IXM, also seen by Reuters, showed that Martin O'Neill's duties will be overseen by Shanghai cobalt trader Jonathan Sun, Tom Mackay and Adhitya Sethaputra, who are both co-head of metals.

The copper cathode business will now be overseen by Tom Mackay, who was IXM’s head of copper, one of its clients told Reuters.

Hao Cho, Glencore' s nickel trader in Beijing, is expected to replace Robert Sidders as IXM's global head of nickel and cobalt, a source familiar with the matter said.

Glencore declined to comment. Sidders did not respond to a request for comment.

