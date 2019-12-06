Trade war goes digital: countries eye tariffs on Internet economy
By Emma Farge
GENEVA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A 20-year global moratorium on imposing tariffs on digital trade could end next week if India or South Africa makes good on threats, according to trade officials and documents, potentially forcing people to pay duties on software and movie downloads.
Since 1998, World Trade Organization (WTO) members have
renewed a ban on import duties on so-called "electronic
transmissions", worth up to $255 billion a year by one estimate.
Some think this favors rich countries, given it received
strong backing from Washington at the outset and most of the
lost customs revenues are thought to be born by developing
countries.
Pressure is now growing to lift the ban as more books and
movies become digital, potentially reducing revenues further.
India and South Africa circulated an internal WTO document, reviewed by Reuters this week, saying that rising digitalization compelled "a rethink of the role of the temporary moratorium" last year, citing the potential of 3D printing to manufacture products. It will be decided on next week and renewal requires full consensus.
Asked about its position, South Africa's WTO Ambassador
Xolelwa Mlumbi-Peter said in an emailed response this week that
it was "still consulting on this important decision."
India did not respond to a request for comment.
"At the moment there are a number of countries that feel
confident they can stand aside from the global consensus," said
the International Chamber of Commerce's (ICC) Secretary General
John Denton. "It could break the Internet."
A proposal backed by 21 countries including China and Canada
seeks to extend the ban for at least six months when it expires
at year end. Deal-broker Switzerland said "a large part of the
WTO has signaled its support for the Moratorium".
Such duties could be difficult to apply and it is not clear
how it would be determined where the digital product originated
from and whether it is an import.
"How do you put a tariff on a byte? How would you capture
millions of data flows from multiple sources flowing across
countries’ borders every minute of every day," asked Denton.
However, the first possible answers are emerging. Indonesia
created tariff codes for digital goods in 2018, fixing the level
at 0 percent for now.
LOST REVENUES?
Should the moratorium end, it does not mean that tariffs
will immediately follow, and Mlumbi-Peter stressed that. But
this is seen as more likely in a new culture of permissiveness
following the expected paralysis of the WTO's top ruling body
after Dec. 10.
"If someone tries to experiment putting customs duties on
even a limited set of products or services, then there is a risk
of immediate retaliation absent of the dispute settlement
function," said the ICC's Andrew Wilson.
Estimates of the ban's effect vary. At the top of the scale,
a recent U.N. report said potential annual tariff revenue losses
could be up to $10.4 billion a year, with more than $10 billion
lost by WTO developing countries.
"More and more production is going to be digitized in future so developing countries will lose tariff revenues," Rashmi Banga, the report's author, said.
However, an OECD study questioned these assumptions, arguing
that the revenue gains from lifting the ban would be relatively
small and tariffs would lead to higher prices for consumers
among other costs.
