Trade uncertainty pushes down S&P 500, Nasdaq

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq stock indexes fell from record highs on Monday as uncertainty about progress in the U.S.-China trade talks again rose to the fore following comments by President Donald Trump, while a jump in Boeing Co shares helped keep the Dow Jones Industrial Average little changed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 12.96 points, or 0.05%, to 27,694.2, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 6.04 points, or 0.20%, to 3,087.04 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 11.04 points, or 0.13%, to 8,464.28.

