Trade truce boosts German investor morale to highest in 4-1/2 years

The mood among German investors was at its strongest in 4-1/2 years in January on the back of hopes that Europe's largest economy might not be as badly bruised by trade tensions as previously thought, a survey showed on Tuesday.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.