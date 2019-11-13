Trade talks between U.S. and China 'hit a snag' over farm purchases- WSJ

Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S.-China trade negotiations have 'hit a snag' over farm purchases, with China not wanting a deal that looks one-sided in the favor of the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

"We can always stop the purchases if things get worse again," a Chinese official was quoted as having said in the report.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 0021;))

