Trade Surveillance in Volatile Times: A Buy Side Perspective

The continuing pandemic, which will likely remain for the foreseeable future, has caused record volatility in global markets with a great amount of uncertainty around investment decisions. Despite this, buy-side firms must continue fulfilling their regulatory obligations by monitoring portfolio manager behavior.

While buy-side surveillance systems do not always share the same volume challenges that sell-side systems do, the increased trading activity and high volatility means compliance managers must adjust to a new normal. Solid buy-side surveillance systems can help companies deal with this while avoiding false positives.

High volatility makes simple rule-based surveillance systems difficult to administer. For example, a simple insider trading rule would trigger when a portfolio manager (PM) was found to have taken a position in a security right before a sizable price move. Since a sizable daily price move has become common in these volatile times, in this scenario, the compliance officer would be flooded with false positives. Furthermore, compensating by moving the alerting threshold up and down wastes compliance officers’ valuable time.

Examining just two factors - price movement and completed trades - is far too simplistic, and would result in so many false positives that the compliance officer would be overwhelmed with investigations. Because of this, it is better to examine multiple factors and use a smarter approach to calculating moving averages for occasions when surveillance models depend on detecting abnormal price movements.

In order to effectively monitor this, firms need a model for constructing moving averages that can react much more quickly to changes in volatility than the simple moving average described above. Leveraging an automated compliance platform, buy-side firms can use Market Event alerts to identify abnormally large price movements for individual stocks, then use a multifactor model to determine if investment immediately before the price movement is suspicious. The Market Event alert then scores each alert generated using a separate set of factors that measure whether a portfolio manager’s behavior was radically different for this particular trade as compared to his or her typical investment decisions.

This approach enables firms to reduce the incidence of false positives. Having an automated surveillance model ensures a low rate of false positives during periods of normal volatility, high volatility, and the shoulder periods as markets transition between the two. Additionally, the use of an alert-scoring mechanism allows compliance teams to focus only on those alerts that have been deemed most suspicious.

During times of heightened volatility, a compliance officer’s time can be in great demand. The current pandemic has made professional demands clash repeatedly with people’s personal lives, and while automated compliance solutions can’t help look after children or reset the WiFi router for the 15th time, they can alleviate the pressure on compliance teams adjusting to this period of higher volatility while helping them avoid falling into the false positive trap.

