This Trade School Stock Is Up 135%. Here’s Why a Fund Still Bought 459,000 Shares

Key Points

Nicholas Investment Partners bought 459,509 shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $14.46 million (based on quarterly average prices).

The quarter-end position value rose by $18.69 million, reflecting both the new stake and share price appreciation.

The trade represented 1.04% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

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Nicholas Investment Partners initiated a new position in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) in its May 15, 2026, SEC filing, acquiring 459,509 shares in an estimated $14.46 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing, Nicholas Investment Partners reported a new position in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, acquiring 459,509 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of this trade was $14.46 million, derived from the average closing price during the period. By quarter-end, the position was valued at $18.69 million, reflecting both acquisition and subsequent price movements.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:BWXT: $53.55 million (4.32% of AUM) NASDAQ:INSM: $29.85 million (2.41% of AUM) NASDAQ:KTOS: $27.56 million (2.23% of AUM) NYSE:GEV: $26.54 million (2.14% of AUM) NASDAQ:RVMD: $25.40 million (2.05% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, LINC shares were priced at $50.99, up 135% over the past year and significantly outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 25%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $518.2 million Net Income (TTM) $20 million Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $50.99 One-Year Price Change 135%

Company Snapshot

Lincoln Educational Services offers associate's degrees, diplomas, and certificate programs in automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, hospitality services, and information technology.

The firm provides career-oriented post-secondary education services, focusing on hands-on technical and healthcare training.

It serves high school graduates and working adults seeking vocational training for in-demand fields such as automotive, healthcare, and skilled trades.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of career-focused post-secondary education in the United States, operating under several established brand names. The company leverages a multi-campus model and a diverse program portfolio to address workforce needs in technical and healthcare sectors. Its strategic emphasis on practical, job-ready skills positions it competitively within the education and training services industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Even after Lincoln Educational’s huge run over the past year, Nicholas Investment Partners appears to be leaning into accelerating enrollment growth, rising profitability, and long-term demand for vocational training.



The company’s latest quarter was strong across metrics. Revenue climbed 22.5% to $144 million, while adjusted EBITDA surged 85% to $15.5 million. Student starts jumped 19.5%, marking the company’s 14th consecutive quarter of start growth, while the ending student population rose 17.6% to 18,702.



Management also raised full-year guidance, now expecting up to $600 million in revenue and as much as $80 million in adjusted EBITDA. Plus, the company expanded its revolving credit facility to $125 million to support additional campus expansion initiatives.



For long-term investors, the bigger story may be that Lincoln is increasingly operating like a scaled workforce infrastructure business tied to persistent labor shortages in skilled trades, healthcare, and transportation — with the type of execution that could help this latest rally continue.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BWX Technologies, GE Vernova, and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.