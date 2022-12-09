US Markets

Trade panel sides with Mexico, Canada in auto rules dispute, Mexico says

Credit: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

December 09, 2022 — 06:42 pm EST

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A dispute panel under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) has sided with Mexico and Canada against the United States in a dispute on the interpretation of regional content requirements for the automotive sector, Mexico's presidency said on Friday.

"The decision could generate more incentives to generate auto parts in our country," the presidency said on Twitter. (Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon) ((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: USA TRADE/MEXICO (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.