Trade on A Trump Tweet? There Is An Irish Stock for That.

But one Irish stock could benefit if President Donald Trump follows through on a thought.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted: “With interest rates for the U.S. being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill. It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country! Phase 4.”

It isn’t the first time Trump or the White House has suggested an increase in infrastructure spending, so much so that “infrastructure week” has become a sarcastic jibe.

But Robert Gardiner, an analyst at Davy Group in Dublin, says this time could be different.

“Similar pronouncements have come to nothing so it would be easy to dismiss this latest proposal. These are exceptional times however, so the probability of something getting done is clearly higher,” he said.

A beneficiary would be CRH, which makes about 60% of its profit in the U.S. and is the largest asphalt producer for road construction and largest highway contract paver.

New highway legislation is required in any case, Gardiner notes, as the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation legislation is expiring.

America’s Transportation Infrastructure Act, which has advanced in a Senate committee, includes $287 billion for surface transportation and could be the basis for Congressional negotiations.

U.S.-listed CRH shares have slumped 33% this year.

