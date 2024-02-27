Trade of the Day: How to Short Rivian Stock Before It Falls Further

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

When it comes to laying out the case for electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson probably said it best. “They’re announcing layoffs and cutting costs, that’s not something a growth company is supposed to do. It sets the stage for a tough year.” Unfortunately, optimistic thinking can only go so far for RIVN stock.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Rivian shares hit an all-time low last week, one day after announcing a disappointing production outlook for the year. The EV maker aims to produce 57,000 vehicles in 2024, a slight decline from last year. As well, it fell considerably short of analysts’ expectations of around 65,000 units.

Add to that management’s announcement that it will lay off 10% of its salaried workforce and it’s not hard to get an ominous feeling about RIVN stock. Indeed, many other EV manufacturers have already suffered hideous losses, imposing a dark cloud over the startup.

Extract Value from RIVN Stock by Going Short

Investors should also note that RIVN stock faces several technical challenges:

After dropping to all-time lows, Rivian’s subsequent price action has been relatively weak.

Shares are not near any discernible levels of support, putting them in no-man’s land.

Institutional investors have bought put options and sold call options against RIVN stock.

Chart by Josh Enomoto, InvestorPlace.com

Regarding the last point, Fintel’s options flow screener – which exclusively filters for big block trades likely placed by institutions – shows significant bearish trading activity. Specifically, investors will want to note the following transactions:

30,607 contracts sold of the RIVN 28 March 2024 $10 call, with a premium received of $1.09 million.

42,806 contracts sold of the RIVN 17 May 2024 $12.50 call, with a premium received of $848,015.

5,760 contracts bought of the RIVN 17 Jan 2025 $7.50 put, with a premium paid of $370,000.

Today’s Trade of the Day

Stated differently, bearish traders don’t expect RIVN stock to rise above the range of $10 to $12.50. Further, many anticipate that shares may fall to and perhaps below the $7.50 level.

So, one way to gamble that RIVN may decline is to buy the 19 April 2024 $10 put.

With its $10 strike price, the aforementioned put option is slightly out of the money, making the premium reasonable at 88 cents on Monday’s close. At the time, the bid-ask spread as represented by the midpoint price was very reasonable at 2.27%.

The idea here is to wager that prior to the April 19 expiration date, RIVN stock will experience another big selloff. With ugliness surrounding the space, it’s not an unreasonable proposition.

Watch the Numbers

Since Rivian’s public market debut, RIVN stock has incurred a slightly negative tilt. Whenever the opening price of a session is flat or lower than the prior session’s closing price, there is a 53.7% chance that shares will end up closing the day out at a loss.

However, whenever a session opens at a higher price than the prior session’s close, there’s also a 52.2% chance that RIVN stock will close the day in the red. So, when the market opens on Tuesday, the odds slightly favor the bears. But if it opens lower than Monday’s close, the chances of a down day occurring slightly increases.

Use this knowledge to help guide your trading.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

