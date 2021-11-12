Trade Ideas | October 2021 AI Dashboard: Monthly Sector Transactions and Rotations

The Trade Ideas October 2021 report below comprises:

The Trade Ideas Trade of the Week for each week in October.

A summary showing the number of times that HOLLY traded in the industry and what was the

profit or loss associated with those trades.

About Trade Ideas.

Trade of the Week for October

Zim Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) (Triggered) In this type of market, buying the stocks that have had a nice pullback or basing period seem to work better than the momentum plays of late 2020. The daily chart of ZIM is giving us a nice, clean pullback to the 50-day simple moving average with a bottoming tail wick in the candle as well. This seems like a safe entry in a hot sector right now; shipping.

SPDR Select Financial Sector (XLF) (Triggered) Rather than focus on one specific bank or one single financial institution as our Trade of the Week, we will use the SPDR Select Financial Sector (XLF) as a vehicle to trade. The daily chart of XLF has been holding up during recent turmoil and is now showing signs of wanting to break out.

Ring Energy, Inc. (REI) (Not Triggered) The Trade of the Week always tries to identify a chart that has the best looking consolidation for a timely entry when called out.The A Table scan has once again given us a chart that seems to be setting up with good timing if the trend should continue. Ring Energy, Inc, (REI) showed tremendous strength 2 weeks ago and looks to be consolidating for another push higher.

BOX, Inc (BOX) (Triggered) BOX, Inc. showed up on one of our Trade Ideas scans as it consolidates on the daily chart seen below. Any attempt to move up and out of this consolidation wedge could give us some nice price action higher.

Trade Ideas’ Machine Learning AI: HOLLY, October 2021 Overall Performance­

Over the course of October 2021 HOLLY strategized a total of 63 trades down from 67 in September. Overall performance was an increase of 0.5%, compared to the SPY at 6.6%. Overall, HOLLY’s performance in a high volatility and event driven environment continues to fall within acceptable trading scenarios as described below.

The table below details the Top 5 and Bottom 5 Sectors and the performance in each. The full risk profit is the profit per share of the trade using no stops and holding until just before the market close. Enterprise licensees and subscribers recognize that their hold times vary beyond end of day according to their risk management preferences. The total performance of HOLLY AI for October was 0.5%.

HOLLY Performance by Sector for October 2021

Conclusion

Portfolio Managers and Traders who avail themselves of HOLLY gain the ability to increase performance and mitigate risk. HOLLY has no emotional response to market conditions. As has been true since HOLLY's inception, October 2021 proved out this principle of HOLLY's effectiveness.

About Trade Ideas

Trade Ideas is an artificial intelligence decision tool that enables portfolio managers and traders to make better decisions in the stock market.

Trade Ideas identifies opportunities to capture alpha before others and in sectors and places within the market where no one else is looking.

Overnight, Trade Ideas artificial intelligence capability, HOLLY, runs massive structured and unstructured data (market activity, news, social media, etc.) on all US equities across some 40 different trading strategies, each of which has multiple algorithms, effectively taking into account tens of millions of simulated trades.

The result is the reporting each trading day of 5-7 trading scenarios which October outperform the market. Risk guardrails are set against each strategy, so traders are alert when up or down limits are reached intraday.

