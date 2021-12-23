Trade Ideas | November 2021 AI Dashboard: Monthly Sector Transactions and Rotations

The Trade Ideas November 2021 report below comprises:

The Trade Ideas Trade of the Week for each week in November.

A summary showing the number of times that HOLLY traded in the industry and what was the

profit or loss associated with those trades.

Trade of the Week for November

Cleveland Cliffs, Inc. (CLF) (Triggered) This week we are revisiting a previous Trade of the Week because it is setting up again for a decent swing trade opportunity. Almost one year ago, we called CLF a great looking setup back when it was under 10 dollars. Fresh off their recent earnings report, CLF is breaking out of congestion once again and has our attention.

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) (Triggered) The daily chart of First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) looks to have reacted kindly to the earnings report last Thursday. With a nice flush of sell orders and a spring back recovery above the rising 10-day simple moving average. The chart of FSLR seems to have tested the will of the sellers and is looking to move higher.

Academy Sports and Outdoor, Inc. (ASO) (Triggered) Looking at the “A Table” scan this week, Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) looks poised and ready for a short squeeze from this healthy consolidation we see on the daily chart. With 84 million shares in the float and 27% of those shares being held by short sellers, ASO looks to be the one to go with this week.

PubMatric, Inc. (PUBM) (Triggered) Using the A Table TopList once again we see a name with a low float of 17 million shares and 40% of those shares are held by short sellers. PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) looks to have reported great earnings on November 9th. With a gap, volume and consolidation right here, this one fits our criteria for a possible short squeeze this week.

Trade Ideas’ Machine Learning AI:

HOLLY, November 2021 Overall Performance­

Over the course of November 2021 HOLLY strategized a total of 57 trades down from 63 in October. Overall performance was an increase of 1.4%, compared to the SPY at -1.0%. Overall, HOLLY’s performance in a high volatility and event driven environment continues to fall within acceptable trading scenarios as described below.

The table below details the Top 5 and Bottom 5 Sectors and the performance in each. The full risk profit is the profit per share of the trade using no stops and holding until just before the market close. Enterprise licensees and subscribers recognize that their hold times vary beyond end of day according to their risk management preferences. The total performance of HOLLY AI for November was 1.4%.

HOLLY Performance by Sector for November 2021

Top 5 sectors by performance

Bottom 5 sectors by performance

Conclusion

Portfolio Managers and Traders who avail themselves of HOLLY gain the ability to increase performance and mitigate risk. HOLLY has no emotional response to market conditions. As has been true since HOLLY’s inception, November 2021 proved out this principle of HOLLY’s effectiveness.

About Trade Ideas

Trade Ideas is an artificial intelligence decision tool that enables portfolio managers and traders to make better decisions in the stock market.

Trade Ideas identifies opportunities to capture alpha before others and in sectors and places within the market where no one else is looking.

Overnight, Trade Ideas artificial intelligence capability, HOLLY, runs massive structured and unstructured data (market activity, news, social media, etc.) on all US equities across some 40 different trading strategies, each of which has multiple algorithms, effectively taking into account tens of millions of simulated trades.

The result is the reporting each trading day of 5-7 trading scenarios which November outperform the market. Risk guardrails are set against each strategy, so traders are alert when up or down limits are reached intraday.

Additionally, each week Trade Ideas publishes its free Trade of the Week. Visit the website to sign up.

