Trade Ideas Monthly Summary July 2020

Trade of the Week for July

Week 1

NantKwest, Inc NK | Trade Ideas has been highlighting names that seem to be benefiting from the COVID economy we now have. With short sellers still making up about 16% of the float of stock trading out there, NantKwest, Inc (NK) has a very strong looking daily chart. The price action has been testing the 10-sma and coiling into a wedge that seems to be begging for a move higher.

Week 2

GrubHub Inc GRUB | Charts that look like GrubHub (GRUB) have been working. Another company with tailwinds of the COVID economy. Yes, that’s a nice back story, but price action is the jump-rope we are trying to time here. Sideways action on strong charts that are forced higher by the 10-day simple moving average have been winners as of late.

Week 3

First Majestic Silver AG | In the case of First Majestic Silver (AG), we have a rising price pattern that is just looking for a reason to move higher out of this wedge and play catchup to the other names (like SVM CDE PAAS WPM and EXK).

Week 4

First Solar, Inc. FSLR | The solar sector has been extremely strong recently and remains in an uptrend. First Solar, Inc. FSLR is setting up perfectly with a ‘flagging’ pattern right above the 10-day moving average. Any push higher could break the price free from this consolidated range.

Trade Ideas’ Machine Learning AI:

Holly, July 2020 Activity By Sector

Over the course of July 2020 HOLLY strategized a total of 219 trades for an aggregate profit of 6.38%. Overall, HOLLY’s performance in a high volatility and event driven environment.

The table below details the Top 5 and Bottom 5 Sectors and the performance in each. The full risk profit is the profit per share of the trade using no stops and holding until just before the market close. Enterprise licensees and subscribers recognize that their hold times vary beyond end of day according to their risk management preferences. The total performance of HOLLY AI for July was 6.38%.

HOLLY Performance by Sector for July 2020

Conclusion

Portfolio Managers and Traders who avail themselves of HOLLY gain the ability to increase performance and mitigate risk. HOLLY has no emotional response to market conditions. As has been true since HOLLY’s inception, July 2020 proved out this principle of HOLLY’s effectiveness.

About Trade Ideas

Trade Ideas is an artificial intelligence decision tool that enables portfolio managers and traders to make better decisions in the stock market.

Trade Ideas identifies opportunities to capture alpha before others and in sectors and places within the market where no one else is looking.

Overnight, Trade Ideas artificial intelligence capability, HOLLY, runs massive structured and unstructured data (market activity, news, social media, etc.) on all US equities across some 40 different trading strategies, each of which has multiple algorithms, effectively taking into account tens of millions of simulated trades.

The result is the reporting each trading day of 5-7 trading scenarios which may outperform the market. Risk guardrails are set against each strategy, so traders are alert when up or down limits are reached intraday.

