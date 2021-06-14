Trade Ideas | May 2021 AI Dashboard: Monthly Sector Transactions and Rotations

The Trade Ideas May 2021 report below comprises:

The Trade Ideas Trade of the Week for each week in May.

A summary showing the number of times that HOLLY traded in the industry and what was the

profit or loss associated with those trades.

Trade of the Week for May

GameStop Corp (GME) (Did not trigger) Just about everyone has heard of GameStop in the news lately but it hasn’t been until now that GameStop (GME) has given us a technical reason to get behind it. The chart must confirm the story. That is a fundamental rule for the Trade of the Week approach we take at Trade Ideas. GME is a perfect example of this concept as the chart now gives us many clues to work from. GME has emerged convincingly from a wedge pattern that shows the last few days resting on top of all the key moving averages. These key moving averages are all converging at the same time to give us a simple risk

management plan.

United States Oil Fund (USO) (Triggered) As many of you have been reading, inflation is on the way and there is nothing we can do to stop it. This week we are going to focus on an inflation play that has a chart to back it up. Rather than focus on a company specific chart, we will look at a sector ETF. The United States Oil Fund (USO) is tracking the oil commodity and it looks like a strong setup that we can participate in. Notice how the USO price has respected the 50-day moving average all along.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc (ASO) (Did not trigger) Coming off a nice week of consolidation, ASO appears ready to make an attempt to move up and out of that range again with the help of short sellers covering their positions for a loss by buying the shares back and competing with people buying to go long. This is the short squeeze scenario we are looking for in ASO this week. If the trade works, this might be a perfect candidate to play a short 2 day hold for momentum, then bail and look for the next opportunity.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) (Did not trigger) Once again, we are taking a top-down approach this week in trade selection. The sector for Gold Mining companies looks ripe (see GDX) and with the added bonus of cryptocurrency weakness over the weekend, these gold mining stocks could be poised for a solid week. Notice that the daily chart for Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) is now resting above the 200 day moving average as well as the 10-day small in the same spot. Consolidation above key levels is always something to monitor closely. We will anticipate a move that we can participate in and easily manage.

Trade Ideas’ Machine Learning AI:

HOLLY, May 2021 Overall Performance­

Over the course of May 2021 HOLLY strategized a total of 241 trades up from 156 in April. Overall performance was a decrease of -1.1%, compared to the SPY at 0.2%. Overall, HOLLY’s performance in a high volatility and event driven environment continues to fall within acceptable trading scenarios as described below.

The table below details the Top 5 and Bottom 5 Sectors and the performance in each. The full risk profit is the profit per share of the trade using no stops and holding until just before the market close. Enterprise licensees and subscribers recognize that their hold times vary beyond end of day according to their risk management preferences. The total performance of HOLLY AI for May was -1.1%.

HOLLY Performance by Sector for May 2021

Top 5 sectors by performance

Bottom 5 sectors by performance

Conclusion

Portfolio Managers and Traders who avail themselves of HOLLY gain the ability to increase performance and mitigate risk. HOLLY has no emotional response to market conditions. As has been true since HOLLY’s inception, May 2021 proved out this principle of HOLLY’s effectiveness.

