Trade Ideas Market Summary for June 2020

The Trade Ideas (www.trade-ideas.com/) June 2020 performance report below comprises:

The Trade Ideas Trade of the Week for each week in June

A summary showing the number of times that HOLLY traded in the industry and the profit or loss associated with those trades

About Trade Ideas

Trade of The Week for June 2020

Trade Ideas’ Machine Learning AI: HOLLY, June 2020 Activity By Sector

Over the course of June 2020 HOLLY strategized a total of 232 trades for an aggregate profit of 6.82%.

The process at Trade Ideas for improving the machine learning AI rests on a key tenet of trading scenarios; namely, that trading can only have 4 outcomes. HOLLY seeks 3 out of the 4 possible:

A large Win A small Win A small Loss

The Table Below details the Total, Top 5, and Bottom 5 Sectors and the performance in each. The full risk profit is the profit per share of the trade using no stops and holding until just before the market close. Enterprise licensees and subscribers recognize that their hold times vary beyond end of day according to their risk management preferences.

Conclusion

Portfolio Managers and Traders who avail themselves of HOLLY gain the ability to increase performance and mitigate risk. HOLLY has no emotional response to market conditions. As has been true since HOLLY’s inception, June 2020 proved out this principle of HOLLY’s effectiveness.

About Trade Ideas

Trade Ideas is an artificial intelligence decision tool that enables portfolio managers and traders to make better decisions in the stock market.

Trade Ideas identifies opportunities to capture alpha before others and in sectors and places within the market where no one else is looking.

Overnight, Trade Ideas artificial intelligence capability, HOLLY, runs massive structured and unstructured data (market activity, news, social media, etc.) on all US equities across some 40 different trading strategies, each of which has multiple algorithms, effectively taking into account tens of millions of simulated trades.

The result is the reporting each trading day of 5-7 trading scenarios which may outperform the market. Risk guardrails are set against each strategy so traders are alert when up or down limits are reached intraday.

Additionally, each week Trade-Ideas publishes, gratis, its Trade of the Week.

https://www.trade-ideas.com

https://pro.trade-ideas.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.