The Trade Ideas March 2021 report below comprises:

The Trade Ideas Trade of the Week for each week in March.

A summary showing the number of times that HOLLY traded in the industry and what was the profit or loss associated with those trades.

About Trade Ideas.

Trade of the Week for March

Week 1

Vizux Corp (VUZI) If the Trade of the Week triggers as the markets are selling off, it may be wise to hold off this week and play the bigger picture instead. So if things hold up and the buyers regain control this week, Vuzix Corp (VUZI) will be one to watch. The shapely trend and consolidation are too much to overlook when you consider the short float is still above 12%.

Week 2

Levi Strauss & Co, (LEVI) Something like this is very unusual to show up after the carnage we all witnessed last week. The relative strength with LEVI is off the charts going into Monday. Any attempt to push the market higher next week should help LEVI move higher out of this bullish consolidation.

Week 3

Underarmour (UA) The strength in technology has given way to other sectors as of late. Retail is one group that seems to be ready for another move higher and a few names stick out to us via the Top List scan we call “A Table”. Underarmour (UA) has been showing strong consolidation on the daily chart with 14.8% still short the float. Any attempt to get back to 52-week highs might flush the short sellers out even more.

Week 4

Macy’s, Inc. (M) Last week, Macy’s (M) gave a textbook pullback right to the rising 10-day simple moving average. This will be our base camp for a move back up to 22.30 should the backdrop of the major markets cooperate.

Trade Ideas’ Machine Learning AI:

HOLLY, March 2021 Overall Performance

Over the course of March 2021 HOLLY strategized a total of 218 trades down from 244 in February. Overall performance was an increase of 5.9%, compared to the SPY at 2.8%. Overall, HOLLY’s performance in a high volatility and event driven environment continues to fall within acceptable trading scenarios as described below.

The table below details the Top 5 and Bottom 5 Sectors and the performance in each. The full risk profit is the profit per share of the trade using no stops and holding until just before the market close. Enterprise licensees and subscribers recognize that their hold times vary beyond end of day according to their risk management preferences. The total performance of HOLLY AI for March was 5.9%.

HOLLY Performance by Sector for March 2021

Conclusion

Portfolio Managers and Traders who avail themselves of HOLLY gain the ability to increase performance and mitigate risk. HOLLY has no emotional response to market conditions. As has been true since HOLLY’s inception, March 2021 proved out this principle of HOLLY’s effectiveness.

About Trade Ideas

Trade Ideas is an artificial intelligence decision tool that enables portfolio managers and traders to make better decisions in the stock market.

Trade Ideas identifies opportunities to capture alpha before others and in sectors and places within the market where no one else is looking.

Overnight, Trade Ideas artificial intelligence capability, HOLLY, runs massive structured and unstructured data (market activity, news, social media, etc.) on all US equities across some 40 different trading strategies, each of which has multiple algorithms, effectively taking into account tens of millions of simulated trades.

The result is the reporting each trading day of 5-7 trading scenarios which may outperform the market. Risk guardrails are set against each strategy, so traders are alert when up or down limits are reached intraday.

Additionally, each week Trade Ideas publishes

it’s free Trade of the Week. Visit the website to sign up.

